Narendra Modi discusses AI and semiconductor growth with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon to discuss India’s advancements in artificial intelligence, innovation and skilling.

The meeting comes amid renewed trade conflict between the US and China, with the latter expanding its rare earth export controls and subjecting importers to additional scrutiny. US President Trump has proposed an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing has also initiated an investigation into US chipmaker Qualcomm over its acquisition of Israeli semiconductor company Autotalks. According to a Reuters report, China’s state administration for market regulation has said the probe would look at whether Qualcomm violated China’s antitrust law.

India, meanwhile, is looking to attract more investment into the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing value chain while expanding indigenous manufacturing.

“It was a wonderful meeting with Mr. Cristiano R. Amon and discussing India’s strides in AI, innovation and skilling. Great to see Qualcomm’s commitment towards India’s semiconductor and AI missions. India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape our collective future,” Modi said in a post on X.

“We are encouraged by the opportunities to develop an Indian ecosystem across AI smartphones, PCs, smart glasses, auto, industrial and more,” Amon said on X.