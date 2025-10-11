PM Modi meets Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, welcomes firm’s plan to open Bengaluru office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, a company dealing in safe AI systems. The company also plans to open an office in Bengaluru next year.

"Glad to meet you. India's vibrant tech ecosystem and talented youth are driving AI innovation that is human-centric and responsible," PM Modi said in a post on X in a response to Amodei.

"We welcome Anthropic's expansion and look forward to working together to harness AI for growth across key sectors," the prime minister said.

Earlier, Amodei said he met Prime Minister Modi to discuss Anthropic's expansion to India, where the use of its product 'Claude Code' has witnessed a five-fold increase since June.

"Today I met with PM @narendramodi to discuss Anthropic's expansion to India - where Claude Code use is up 5x since June. How India deploys AI across critical sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture for over a billion people will be essential in shaping the future of AI," Amodei said.

Anthropic was set up by former OpenAI executives and focuses on building what it describes as "safe" AI systems and counts Google among its backers.

On October 8, Anthropic announced plans to open its first India office in Bengaluru.