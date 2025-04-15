MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Passenger vehicle sales in India rise 2% to 43,01,848 units in FY25: SIAM

PTI Published 15.04.25, 04:07 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Passenger vehicle dispatches in India from factories to dealers stood at 43,01,848 units in FY25, a growth of 2 per cent over FY24, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

The dispatches from OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to dealers stood at 42,18,750 units in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

For the month of March, passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,81,358 units, an increase of 4 per cent over 3,68,090 units in March 2024.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

