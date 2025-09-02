OpenAI eyes local tieups for 1gigawatt India data centre under Stargate project

OpenAI is exploring local partnerships to build a data centre in India with a capacity of at least 1 gigawatt, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report, and OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Open AI has registered as a legal entity in India, is hiring a local team, and said in August it plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, expanding in its second-largest market by user base.

A large new facility would be a major step in Asia for OpenAI’s Stargate-branded artificial intelligence infrastructure push, Bloomberg said. The location and timeline remain unclear, and CEO Sam Altman may unveil the project during a September trip, Bloomberg also said.

In January, US President Donald Trump announced Stargate, a private-sector investment of up to $500 billion backed by SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle.