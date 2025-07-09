Once Tim Cook's trusted lieutenant, Sabih Khan to be Apple’s new Chief Operating Officer

Apple on Wednesday promoted Indian-origin executive Sabih Khan to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Khan will succeed Jeff Williams later this month, marking a significant leadership transition within the company.

Khan, a three-decade veteran at Apple, joined the executive team as Senior Vice President of Operations in 2019. "Jeff Williams will transition his role as chief operating officer later this month to Sabih Khan, Apple's senior vice president of operations, as part of a long-planned succession," Apple said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Jeff Williams will remain at the company for now, continuing to report to CEO Tim Cook. He will oversee Apple’s acclaimed design team and its Apple Watch and Health initiatives until his retirement later this year, after which the design team will report directly to Cook.

Reflecting on Williams' legacy, Cook said, “Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn’t be what it is without him. He’s helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple’s health strategy; and led our world-class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication.”

“I am and will always be beyond grateful for his numerous contributions to Apple over the years and his loyal friendship. Jeff’s true legacy can be seen in the amazing team he’s created and, while he’ll be greatly missed, he leaves the work of the future in incredible hands,” Cook added.

The leadership shift comes amid significant changes in Apple’s global operations. The company has been moving parts of its iPhone manufacturing from China to India in response to US tariffs and global supply chain disruptions. Apple is also expected to explore more automation and robotics in its production processes in the years ahead.

Born in UP

Born in 1966 in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district, Khan completed his early schooling in India before moving to Singapore, where he finished his education. He later relocated to the US and earned dual bachelor’s degrees in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University, followed by a master’s in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Khan began his career at GE Plastics as an applications development engineer and key account technical leader before joining Apple’s procurement team in 1995. Since then, he has played a pivotal role in managing Apple’s vast supply chain and manufacturing operations, including leading sustainability initiatives and responding to challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of Tim Cook's most trusted lieutenants

According to a 2008 Fortune report, Khan was described as one of Tim Cook’s most trusted lieutenants—so dedicated that he once left a meeting mid-discussion to immediately fly to China and resolve a manufacturing issue flagged by Cook.

Tim Cook praised Khan’s elevation to COO, calling him a central figure behind Apple’s operational success. “Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain. While overseeing Apple’s supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges,” Cook said.

“Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer,” he added.

As Khan assumes his new role, he will face challenges including escalating geopolitical risks, slowing iPhone growth, and intensifying regulatory scrutiny worldwide. Apple is also facing increasing competition in the artificial intelligence space, with new startups building hardware that could disrupt the company’s product ecosystem.

“Sabih is very much cut from the Tim Cook cloth,” Matthew Moore, a former Apple operations engineer, told Bloomberg. “Jeff was a little more product-minded; Sabih is just a really brilliant operator and methodical in the same way that Tim would operate.”

Moore added that Khan has effectively been leading Apple’s operations team already, and that the transition will likely be smooth: “The team won’t miss a beat.”

While Khan has maintained a low public profile so far, his new position may require a more visible role in product presentations and corporate communications—areas where Williams had been a prominent figure, particularly in showcasing the Apple Watch and health innovations.

With Khan's promotion, insiders expect his deputy, Priya Balasubramaniam, to take on expanded responsibilities in managing Apple's supply chain. Additionally, recent appointments such as Molly Anderson and Alan Dye will continue to shape Apple’s design leadership in the post-Williams era.