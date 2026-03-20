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regular-article-logo Friday, 20 March 2026

Nvidia to sell 1 million chips to Amazon by end of 2027 in cloud deal

The deal also includes putting Nvidia's Connect ​X and ⁠Spectrum X networking gear in AWS data centers

Reuters Published 20.03.26, 10:38 AM
The logo of NVIDIA as seen at its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

The logo of NVIDIA as seen at its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California, in May of 2022. Reuters picture.

Nvidia will sell 1 million of its graphics processing unit chips, along with a host of the AI giant's other ​offerings, to Amazon.com's cloud computing unit by 2027, a Nvidia executive ‌told Reuters on Thursday.

Nvidia and Amazon Web Services said this week that AWS had reached a deal to buy its 1 million GPUs but had not disclosed the precise timing ​of the deal. Ian Buck, vice president of hyperscale and high-performance computing ​at Nvidia, told Reuters on Thursday that the sales would start ⁠this year and extend through 2027.

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That is the same time frame through which ​Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company sees an overall sales opportunity of $1 trillion ​for its Rubin and Blackwell families of chips.

Nvidia and Amazon did not disclose the financial terms of their deal. But Buck told Reuters the transaction contains a broad mix of Nvidia ​chips beyond the 1 million GPUs, including Nvidia's Spectrum networking chips and ​the Groq chips that Nvidia released this week after its $17 billion licensing deal with an AI ‌chip ⁠startup late last year.

In particular, AWS plans to use a combination of Nvidia's Groq chips, along with six others from Nvidia, for more efficient inference, the name for the process by which AI systems generate answers and carry out tasks ​on behalf of ​users.

"Inference is hard. ⁠It's wickedly hard," Buck told Reuters. "To be the best at inference, it is not a one chip pony. We actually ​use all seven chips."

The deal also includes putting Nvidia's Connect ​X and ⁠Spectrum X networking gear in AWS data centers. That move is significant because AWS data centers use custom networking equipment that AWS has spent years perfecting.

"They're still ⁠going to ​do that, of course," Buck said. "But we are ​collaborating now on deploying Connect X and Spectrum X for those important workloads and biggest customers ​across AI with AWS."

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