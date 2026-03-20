Nvidia to sell 1 million chips to Amazon by end of 2027 in cloud deal

Nvidia will sell 1 million of its graphics processing unit chips, along with a host of the AI giant's other ​offerings, to Amazon.com's cloud computing unit by 2027, a Nvidia executive ‌told Reuters on Thursday.

Nvidia and Amazon Web Services said this week that AWS had reached a deal to buy its 1 million GPUs but had not disclosed the precise timing ​of the deal. Ian Buck, vice president of hyperscale and high-performance computing ​at Nvidia, told Reuters on Thursday that the sales would start ⁠this year and extend through 2027.

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That is the same time frame through which ​Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company sees an overall sales opportunity of $1 trillion ​for its Rubin and Blackwell families of chips.

Nvidia and Amazon did not disclose the financial terms of their deal. But Buck told Reuters the transaction contains a broad mix of Nvidia ​chips beyond the 1 million GPUs, including Nvidia's Spectrum networking chips and ​the Groq chips that Nvidia released this week after its $17 billion licensing deal with an AI ‌chip ⁠startup late last year.

In particular, AWS plans to use a combination of Nvidia's Groq chips, along with six others from Nvidia, for more efficient inference, the name for the process by which AI systems generate answers and carry out tasks ​on behalf of ​users.

"Inference is hard. ⁠It's wickedly hard," Buck told Reuters. "To be the best at inference, it is not a one chip pony. We actually ​use all seven chips."

The deal also includes putting Nvidia's Connect ​X and ⁠Spectrum X networking gear in AWS data centers. That move is significant because AWS data centers use custom networking equipment that AWS has spent years perfecting.

"They're still ⁠going to ​do that, of course," Buck said. "But we are ​collaborating now on deploying Connect X and Spectrum X for those important workloads and biggest customers ​across AI with AWS."