regular-article-logo Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Nvidia and Saudi Arabia partner to boost AI and cloud infrastructure amid Trump visit

A joint statement from Nvidia and Saudi Arabia listed initiatives, including building AI factories and infrastructure and training developers, but did not give financial details

Reuters Published 13.05.25, 08:02 PM
Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain, and Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, attend the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

US chip giant Nvidia and Saudi Arabia announced partnerships on Tuesday as part of the kingdom's plans to develop artificial intelligence and strengthen cloud computing infrastructure with the help of foreign investment.

The deals coincide with US President Donald Trump's Gulf tour, which is focused on economic diplomacy and billion-dollar business tie-ups rather than security concerns.

Saudi Arabia, which is seeking to make its economy less dependent on oil revenue, aims to position itself as a hub for AI and leading centre for AI activity outside the United States.

A joint statement from Nvidia and Saudi Arabia listed initiatives, including building AI factories and infrastructure and training developers, but did not give financial details.

"It marks a significant step toward positioning the Kingdom as a leader among data- and AI-driven economies," said Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, president of the Saudi Data & AI Authority, the kingdom's Public Investment Fund that focuses on AI.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday launched Humain, a company to develop and manage artificial intelligence technologies in Saudi Arabia.

