NTPC plans Rs 55,920 crore capex to add 11,806 MW capacity across group in FY26

State-run power major NTPC has planned a capital expenditure of ₹55,920 crore at the group level as it plans to add a capacity of 11,806 megawatt (MW) in FY26.

The group capex spend would see an increase of 25.3 per cent year-on-year from ₹44,636 crore in FY25. A large part of the capacity addition during the year would be from renewable energy.

“At the group level, NTPC would add 11,806 MW in FY26. This includes thermal capacity of 3,580 MW, hydroelectric capacity of 1,000 MW, and renewable energy capacity of

7,226 MW, chiefly coming from our subsidiary NTPC Green Energy and there will also be some capacity addition from NTPC and some from our other subsidiaries as well,” Jaikumar Srinivasan, director (finance), NTPC, told analysts at the fourth quarter earnings call on Saturday.

Srinivasan said that on a standalone basis, NTPC has estimated a capex of around ₹26,000 crore in the current financial year, while at the group level, the capex would be ₹55,920 crore.

At a group level, NTPC’s operational capacity stood at 79,930 MW as of March 31, 2025.

Around 78 per cent of this capacity is coal-based power, while 8 per cent each is from solar and gas, 5 per cent from hydro and the remaining 1 per cent from wind.

Under various stages of construction is a cumulative capacity of 33,750 MW, of which 50 per cent is coal, 28 per cent solar, 15 per cent wind and the remaining 7 per cent from hydro.

Ambitious goals

In line with the national target of 100 GW (gigawatt) nuclear power capacity by 2047, NTPC has set an ambitious goal to develop 30 GW of nuclear power.

“Our approach is two-pronged. In FY25, the government has approved Ashvini (JV with NPCIL) to build,

own and operate nuclear power plants. We are in the process of executing Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, comprising four 700 MW reactors,” said Srinivasan.

He further said that through NTPC’s wholly owned subsidiary — NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited — incorporated in January 2025, the power major is exploring advanced nuclear technology and has identified 28 sites across India.

“We will see our first 1,000 MW pump storage project commissioned through Tehri PSP shortly.” he said.

NTPC has a pipeline of around 21 GW of pump storage projects.