Nokia to give Airtel 5G fixed wireless access, boost high-speed internet across India

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has awarded a contract to Nokia and Qualcomm for expansion of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Wi-Fi solutions, a move aimed at powering high-speed internet access for users across India.

Nokia's 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Wi-Fi 6 access point devices will be produced in India, according to a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The release, however, did not divulge the financial details of the contract.

The initiative will enable Airtel to provide superior broadband services in areas where fiber connectivity is either scarce or challenging to implement.

Under this contract, Nokia will supply Airtel with its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) outdoor gateway receiver and Wi-Fi 6 Access Point, utilising Qualcomm Modem-RF and Wi-Fi 6 chipsets.

"The deployment of fixed wireless broadband access via 5G networks stands out as a significant application of 5G technology, especially in India, which faces low fiber penetration and a high demand for digital services," the release said.

Airtel will leverage Nokia's FastMile 5G outdoor receivers, geared for multi-dwelling units and capable of serving two households concurrently, thus driving a reduction in connection expenses.

"These receivers feature high-gain antennas that enhance broadband access over extended distances while efficiently managing radio resources," the release said.

Moreover, the FastMile 5G outdoor receiver utilises Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) technology, enabling simple installation on various surfaces such as walls, balconies, or poles.

Airtel will implement Nokia's Wi-Fi 6 access point within residences to enhance the in-home experience.

"Nokia's 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Wi-Fi 6 access point devices will be produced in India and packaged in fully recyclable materials," the release added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.