No celebrities, no extravaganza: Gautam Adani stays true to ‘simple wedding’ promise

Billionaire Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet on Friday married fiance Diva Shah at a small and intimate, traditional ceremony with a close group of friends and family in attendance.

The business tycoon kept the wedding simple and donated Rs 10,000 crore to various social causes including building infrastructure in healthcare, education and skill development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said a very small number of family and friends were invited for the wedding performed according to Jain tradition at Shantigram here.

No celebrity was invited, they said.

Adani will throw a reception for employees on Saturday.

"With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today," Adani said in a post on X. "It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologize." Posting pictures of the wedding, he sought blessings and love for the newly wed.

Sources close to him said the Rs 10,000 crore that he had pledged will go in the creation of a network of affordable world-class hospitals and medical colleges, affordable top-tier K-12 schools and advanced global skill academics with assured employability.

Asia's second richest man has two sons - Karan and Jeet. Karan is wed to Paridhi, lawyer and partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

His second daughter-in-law is a daughter of a diamond merchant.

The wedding festivities started around 2 pm and the rituals were conducted according to traditional Jain and Gujarati culture. It was attended by close relatives and friends. Conspicuous by their absence were politicians, business leaders, diplomats, bureaucrats, film stars, entertainers and other celebrities.

Jeet is a director at Adani Airports, the firm that operates the group's airport business. An engineering graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, he began his career at the Adani Group in 2019 at the CFO office of the conglomerate.

Diva Jaimin Shah is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, who also co-owns C Dinesh and Co Pvt Ltd. His diamond manufacturing firm has business in Mumbai and Surat.

Last month at a visit to the Mahakumbh pilgrimage at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, the billionaire had stated that Jeet's wedding will be a simple and traditional ceremony, without any pomp and show and celebrity stars.

Scorching speculations of a star-studded wedding, he had said, "It will be a very simple, traditional marriage... just like common people." Ahead of the marriage, it was being speculated that the wedding will be another extravagant spectacle after rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant's. Responding to a question if the wedding were going to be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities", the billionaire said, "Definitely not!" In recent days, social media has been abuzz with speculations that the guest list at the wedding could include likes of Elon Musk to Bill Gates, with Taylor Swift performing.

Jeet, 28, got engaged to Diva in March 2023 in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad.

It was being speculated on social media that the India-England one-day international cricket match at the Motera stadium had been moved to accommodate the wedding, which was expected to feature 1,000 super cars, hundreds of private jets and chefs from 58 countries at a cost of over Rs 10,000 crore.

Speaking after performing the Ganga Aarti with his family at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam, Adani had stated, "My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet too is here for Ma Ganga's blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair".

A pantheon of global celebrities, politicians and business leaders attended the wedding of the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, in July last year. Anant Ambani's marriage to Radhika Merchant, both 29, followed four months of lavish pre-marriage parties that was attended by Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft's Bill Gates. Pop star Rihanna performed at a per-wedding event in March 2024.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.