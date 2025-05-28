Nissan has no plans to exit Indian market, to introduce three new products by 2027

Automaker Nissan has no plans to exit the Indian market, a top company official said on Wednesday, rejecting reports speculating on the company's future in the country.

The company on the contrary plans to introduce three new products in the Indian market by early part of 2027 and also aims to add 20 more dealerships this year.

In a virtual press conference, Nissan Motor India MD Saurabh Vatsa said the company aims to have a multi-product portfolio and aims to sell one lakh units each in the domestic and export markets this fiscal.

"It is really important that I must put to rest any speculation that Nissan is planning to exit India and Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) stake dilution is an indication of that," he stated.

On March 31, this year, Renault announced to acquire partner Nissan's 51 per cent stake in their Indian manufacturing joint venture -- Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL) -- for an undisclosed amount.

Vatsa noted that Nissan had a very long stint of around 60 years in India.

"It's very important to understand that we are absolutely well entrenched in India... our production plans, our future capacity all are in place. They are all secure, nothing is out of sync, we are here and we are here to stay," he noted.

He noted that the company will launch a seven-seater B-segment MPV in the first quarter of 2026 calendar year, followed by a C-SUV five- and seven-seater by early 2027.

While acknowledging that few dealer parties have left the brand, Vatsa noted that the company has been bringing in new sales partners. "We currently have around 160 sales outlets, we plan to end the year at 180 dealerships," he said.

Nissan said its Magnite SUV will now be available with a government-approved CNG retrofitment kit.

The complete retrofitment will be available at competitive additional price of Rs 74,999, the automaker said.

The rollout of the CNG kit fitment will be done in a phased manner across the country, it said.

In the first phase, customers can order the CNG kit installation via Nissan authorised dealerships in seven states -- Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka, the company said.

It will later be expanded to other states across the country as part of Phase-2 expansion, it added.

