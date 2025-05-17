More than 80% health insurance holders unsure about efficacy, survey claims

More than 80 per cent of people who have health insurance feel unsure about the efficacy of their policies due to rising hospitalisation and medical costs in India, according to a survey by a private health insurance company.

The survey by Future Generali India Insurance, dubbed Health Unlimited, found that when faced with a claim, two out of every three individuals feel insecure and inadequately covered as they encounter unexpected bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nine out of ten health insurance policyholders feel that recharge of sum insured is a key benefit,” the survey said.

It also claimed that India had one of the highest medical inflation rates among other Asian countries in 2021 – approximately 14 per cent higher than China, Indonesia and Vietnam.

This growing concern highlights the need for comprehensive healthcare solutions, Anup Rau, managing director and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd, told PTI.

“Rising cost of medical treatment is a cause of concern for a vast majority of people in India, despite having health cover,” Rau said.

The survey was conducted among 800 insured individuals aged 25-plus.