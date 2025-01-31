Mizoram CM Lalduhoma to present state’s annual budget for 2025-26 on March 4

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma will present the state's annual budget for the 2025-2026 financial year in the assembly on March 4, a senior official said on Friday.

The budget session of the assembly will commence on February 19.

Mizoram Assembly Commissioner and Secretary Vanlalthantlingi told PTI the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Speaker Lalbiakzama on Wednesday chalked a detailed programme, and decided that the session will continue till March 20.

Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh (retd) will deliver his maiden gubernatorial address in the assembly on the first day of the session, she said.

Lalduhoma, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will table the state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal on March 4, Vanlalthantlingi said.

This will be the second budget Lalduhoma will present after the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) came to power in December 2023.

