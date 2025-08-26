Minimum import price imposed on paperboard as imports surge 8% in Q1 FY26

India has moved to curb cheap paper imports by imposing a minimum import price (MIP) of ₹67,220 per tonne on virgin multi-layer paperboard, even as overall imports of paper and paperboard jumped 8 per cent in the April–June quarter.

The multi-layer paperboard is widely used in packaging across pharmaceuticals, FMCG, food and beverages, electronics, high-end cosmetics, liquor, and publishing.

According to a notification by the Directorate-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the MIP will apply until March 31, 2026. Imports below this price will not be permitted.

The government hopes the measure will contain the dumping of the product, particularly from nations such as Indonesia. This is due to a complaint by the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) on the matter.

Fresh data released by IPMA showed that India imported 486,000 tonnes of paper and paperboard in the first quarter of FY26, up from 452,000 tonnes a year earlier. Imports from China rose 28 per cent to 143,000 tonnes, cementing its position as the single largest source of India’s paper imports.

Shipments from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) countries also surged, climbing to 92,000 tonnes from 78,000 tonnes in the same quarter last year.

“The continued rise in paper imports, particularly from China and Asean, is hurting the competitiveness of the domestic paper industry. Despite significant investments in capacity and sustainability initiatives, Indian manufacturers are struggling with underutilised plants due to the influx of predatory imports”, said IPMA president Pawan Agarwal.

According to IPMA, India’s annual paper imports already crossed the 2-million-tonne mark in FY25, valued at ₹14,629 crore. This figure has doubled in four years, China alone has contributed over a quarter of the total.

With both an MIP in place and an ongoing anti-dumping probe, industry players are watching closely to see if the measures can level the field for domestic mills and protect investments from being undermined by low-priced foreign supplies.