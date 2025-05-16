Microsoft offers to sell Office without Teams at lower price in EU antitrust probe

Microsoft has offered to sell its Office product without Teams at a lower price than Office with Teams as well as offer rivals better interoperability access to its services and products, EU antitrust regulators said on Friday.

The European Commission said it was now going to seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the offer. Reuters was the first to report about the move earlier this week.

Microsoft's offer would bring an end to a long-running case triggered by a 2020 complaint by Salesforce-owned Slack, which could have resulted in a hefty antitrust fine for the U.S. tech giant.

Microsoft's Vice President for European Government Affairs Nanna-Louise Linde said in a blogpost that the proposal was a clear and complete resolution to concerns raised by rivals and would give Europeans more choice.