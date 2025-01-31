MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 31 January 2025

Meta not fazed by DeepSeek, Mark Zuckerberg sees 2025 as pivotal year for growth

The company posted $48.39 billion in fourth-quarter revenue (a 21-per cent increase from the year-ago period) and earnings per share of $8.02, beating Wall Street projections of $46.9 billion and $6.77 in earnings-per-share

Mathures Paul Published 31.01.25, 11:21 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, has put his weight behind the company’s artificial intelligence strategy, calling 2025 a “really big year” during the fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday and dismissed fears of overspending on the back of the rise of DeepSeek’s AI models.

The company posted $48.39 billion in fourth-quarter revenue (a 21-per cent increase from the year-ago period) and earnings per share of $8.02, beating Wall Street projections of $46.9 billion and $6.77 in earnings-per-share.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I continue to think that investing very heavily in CapEx and infrastructure is going to be a strategic advantage over time,” Zuckerberg said days after Chinese company DeepSeek caused a massive sell-off in AI stocks due to fears that models will no longer need as much computing power.

“In AI, I expect that this is going to be the year when a highly intelligent and personalised AI assistant reaches more than 1 billion people,” the Facebook founder said. “And I expect Meta AI to be that leading AI assistant.”

Last week, Meta said its capital expenditure this year would total more than $60 billion to $65 billion on data centres and other infrastructure.

Meta has also agreed to pay $25 million to settle a lawsuit with US President Donald Trump for a suit that originated in 2021 when Trump sued the social media company for suspending his accounts after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

RELATED TOPICS

DeepSeek Meta Mark Zuckerberg
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Spotlight on VVIP syndrome: Days after stampede, government sleeps on devotee plight

The gap between the arrangements for VIPs and ordinary devotees came up repeatedly in conversations on Thursday with the pilgrims, still shell-shocked by the human tragedy whose actual toll is expected to be far higher than the government’s figure.
Jaishankar.
Quote left Quote right

Trump is American nationalist. He will change lot of things.. There may be issues where we differ

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT