Mercedes-Benz India eyes growth in customised luxury segment with special edition trims

Mercedes-Benz India aims to introduce more special edition trims offering customisation, leveraging expertise of German automaker's Bengaluru-based global R&D centre, a top company official said on Thursday.

The luxury carmaker on Thursday introduced AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' priced at Rs 4.3 crore (all-India ex-showroom).

ADVERTISEMENT

The company will roll out only 30 units of the model for existing top end luxury vehicle customers.

The trim, inspired by the Indian landscape, has been developed in collaboration with Bengaluru-based Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI).

"We have been leading customisation on cars for many years now. Customers want the latest and they also seek to customise according to their preferences, so we will continue to collaborate with MBRDI to roll out such models," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer told PTI in an interaction.

Hyper-personalisation is an emerging trend in the top-end luxury segment, as customers increasingly demand customised vehicles, distinguished by rare craftsmanship, exclusivity of appointments and elements of personalisation, he added.

"We will continue to offer such rare vehicles listening to our customers' wishes and desires, as our top-end luxury products set new industry trends," Iyer said.

MBRDI MD and CEO Manu Saale said the possibilities were endless when it comes to things which can be added in a personalised model.

"We remain committed to introducing more market-relevant solutions with both design and technology inputs," he added.

MBRDI is the largest research and development centre for Mercedes-Benz Group AG outside of Germany.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.