Master plan of Dharavi redevelopment project receives government's nod

The master plan of the ambitious Dharavi redevelopment project was given approval on Wednesday, officials said.

The approval was given at a review meeting attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior officials.

The redevelopment of Dharavi, a vast slum sprawl in the heart of Mumbai, will be carried out through a special purpose vehicle set up through a joint venture between the Adani Group and Maharashtra government.

Dharavi is a major economic hub and a unique industrial cluster whose original character must be preserved in the redevelopment, Fadnavis stressed during the meeting, a release issued by his office said.

Priority should be given to the rehabilitation of local artisans and businesses, the CM said.

The redevelopment of Dharavi should be done in an environmentally sustainable and integrated manner, Fadnavis said, adding that economic activities in the area are of utmost importance.

Every original resident of Dharavi should be provided with a home, the CM added.

All residents will be considered eligible for redevelopment, though the criteria for eligibility may vary, Fadnavis said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed all concerned departments to promptly grant necessary approvals.

Chief Executive Officer of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Srinivas, gave a detailed presentation of the project during the meeting, officials said.

