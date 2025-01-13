Maruti Suzuki to showcase its first EV e-Vitara at Bharat Mobility Show 2025

The Bharat Mobility Show 2025 in New Delhi will see a slew of launches from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with the top companies showcasing their electric vehicles (EVs).

There is much anticipation around the largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India’s first EV offering as there are about newer EVs from other manufacturers.

The expo will be held between January 17 and 22 at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, addressing various segments of mobility.

Maruti will launch the e-Vitara, an electric SUV built on the company’s heartect-e skateboard platform, jointly developed by Suzuki and Toyota.

The e-Vitara will be offered with two battery options, 49kWh and 61 kWh. The latter is expected to have a range of 550km in one full charge.

The company is using lithium-ion-phosphate (LFP) blade batteries sourced from Chinese auto major BYD.

Hyundai will launch the electric version of its best-selling model Creta. It will have the same design features as the ICE version with a blanked-off grille and re-designed front and rear bumpers.

The e-Creta will have a 45-50 kWh battery pack, which will give a range of up to 450 km on a single charge. It will face similar competition as the e-Vitara.

Kia Motors, Hyundai’s sister concern from South Korea, will launch its new sub-compact offering, the Kia Syros, an ICE vehicle. The company will announce the prices and variants of the Syros at the show and will start accepting bookings and deliveries from February.

It will be powered by a one-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT. The Syros will also come with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine with similar gearboxes.

Tata will launch the Harrier EV at the show. It will be based on the Omega Arc platform as its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart with a larger than 55 kWh battery that will offer a range of 400 km. Desgin-wise it will have similar features as Harrier ICE with a changed grille and bumpers.

The company will also launch the Tata Sierra EV, its fifth electric vehicle.

JSW MG Motor will launch the MG Cyberster under its new MG Select sub-brand. It is built on a new platform derived from the 2017 E-motion Coupe Concept. It will have a 77kWh battery pack that will give a range of 580km on a single charge.

BYD will be launching its Sealion 7 electric SUV. The Sealion 7 is based on e-Platform 3.0 Evo, specifically designed for electric vehicles and features the company’s Blade battery technology. It will have two battery packs of 82.5 kWh with 825km range and 91.3 kWh with a range of 502 km.

The Vietnam based EV company Vinfast will make a debut at the show with its VF7 and VF9. The VF7 is a compact five-seater SUV with a 75.3 kWh battery pack giving a range of 450 km. The VF9 is a larger SUV with three rows powered by a 123 kWh battery with a range of 531km.