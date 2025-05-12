Maruti Suzuki to offer 6 airbags as standard in WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it will offer six airbags as standard equipment across models like WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco.

The move underscores the company’s commitment to offering enhanced safety for customers across diverse segments, the country's largest carmaker said in a statement.

"India's rapidly expanding modern road infrastructure, high-speed expressways, and evolving mobility patterns imply that the need for robust safety measures has never been greater," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said.

With the decision to make six airbags standard in the WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco, the company is ensuring that enhanced safety is available for all, he added.

"Given the immense popularity of these models, this move substantially elevates safety standards for a vast number of motorists and contributes holistically to occupant protection nationwide," Banerjee said.

The company sells models like WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco through its Arena sales network.

It sells premium models like Grand Vitara and Invicto through Nexa outlets.

