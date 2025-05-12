MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 12 May 2025

Maruti Suzuki to offer 6 airbags as standard in WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco

The move underscores the company’s commitment to offering enhanced safety for customers across diverse segments

PTI Published 12.05.25, 04:02 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it will offer six airbags as standard equipment across models like WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco.

The move underscores the company’s commitment to offering enhanced safety for customers across diverse segments, the country's largest carmaker said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"India's rapidly expanding modern road infrastructure, high-speed expressways, and evolving mobility patterns imply that the need for robust safety measures has never been greater," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said.

With the decision to make six airbags standard in the WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco, the company is ensuring that enhanced safety is available for all, he added.

"Given the immense popularity of these models, this move substantially elevates safety standards for a vast number of motorists and contributes holistically to occupant protection nationwide," Banerjee said.

The company sells models like WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco through its Arena sales network.

It sells premium models like Grand Vitara and Invicto through Nexa outlets.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Maruti Suzuki India Car Airbags
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

End of an era: Test cricket will be fine without Virat Kohli. Indian cricket may not be

Yet the critical question remains: Will cricket's administrative powerhouse continue investing the same faith and resources in red-ball development?
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Who gave Trump the right to interfere in Kashmir matters? Did we make him chaudhary?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT