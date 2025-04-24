MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
LTIMindtree reports 2.53% growth in its March quarter net profit at Rs 1,128.6 crore

The IT services company had logged a profit of Rs 1,100.7 crore for the year-ago period. Net profit in FY25 increased to Rs 4,602 crore from Rs 4,585 crore in FY24

PTI Published 24.04.25, 08:14 AM
Debashis Chatterjee, MD and CEO, LTI Mindtree

LTIMindtree on Wednesday reported a 2.53 per cent growth in its March quarter net profit at 1,128.6 crore.

The IT services company had logged a profit of 1,100.7 crore for the year-ago period. Net profit in FY25 increased to 4,602 crore from 4,585 crore in FY24.

In the March quarter of FY25, revenue grew to 9,771 crore against 8,893 crore in the year-ago period.

The pretax profit margin narrowed to 13.8 per cent from the 14.7 per cent a year ago but was on a par with the preceding quarter’s margin.

Chief executive and managing director Debashis Chatterjee said the macro environment is challenging at present, and added that key verticals and major geography drove the growth in FY25.

The consumer business, and, healthcare, life sciences and public services saw a decline in revenue by 1.9 per cent and 16.2 per cent, year-on-year respectively.

From a geographical perspective, European revenues declined 1.5 per cent on-year and 2 per cent on-quarter, while the largest market of North America had a 1 per cent drop in the topline when compared with the preceding December quarter.

The number of total employees in the company declined to 84,307 as on March 31, down from the 86,800 disclosed at the end of December quarter.

