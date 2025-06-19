Leh-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to technical issue

A Leh-bound IndiGo plane returned to the national capital due to a technical issue on Thursday morning, according to a source.

The A320 aircraft, operating the flight 6E2006 from Delhi to Leh, returned to the national capital after being airborne for over two hours, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The source said there was a technical issue due to which the aircraft returned to Delhi.

