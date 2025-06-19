MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 June 2025

Leh-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to technical issue

The A320 aircraft, operating the flight 6E2006 from Delhi to Leh, returned to the national capital after being airborne for over two hours

PTI Published 19.06.25, 10:48 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A Leh-bound IndiGo plane returned to the national capital due to a technical issue on Thursday morning, according to a source.

The A320 aircraft, operating the flight 6E2006 from Delhi to Leh, returned to the national capital after being airborne for over two hours, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source said there was a technical issue due to which the aircraft returned to Delhi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

IndiGo Airlines
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Red carpet for Pakistan Army chief in Washington after ‘Nobel talk’, red flag for Delhi

‘I love Pakistan,’ says US President, doubling down on claims he ended India-Pakistan war. White House says Asim Munir invited after he proposed that Donald Trump be nominated for the Nobel Prize
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

Not looking to fight, but if it's a choice between fighting and having a nuclear weapon...

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT