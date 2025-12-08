Elon Musk’s Starlink closer to India debut; prices for residential plan revealed

Elon Musk's Starlink has finally revealed the price of its residential satellite internet service in India.

The Starlink India website has been updated to show that the satellite based connection will come at a premium, although the pricing aligns with expectations as the company moves toward a commercial rollout.

The website lists the monthly fee for the residential plan at Rs 8,600, along with an additional Rs 34,000 for the hardware kit.

Customers can set up the equipment themselves, plug it in, and begin using the service.

Starlink is offering unlimited data, a 30 day trial, 99.9 per cent uptime and connectivity that remains stable even in challenging weather conditions.

The bundle mirrors what the company offers in global markets, but the offering holds importance in India given the remote regions it aims to serve where traditional fibre networks have yet to reach.

The official website states that users can check plan prices and promotional offers based on their location, although city specific pricing appears to be unavailable as the service is not yet operational.

A search for location based plans returns the message: "Starlink Residential isn't available in your region. To receive notifications about its availability and other product updates in the future, enter your email address below."

The rollout has not been formally announced. Starlink’s availability map still shows India as “pending regulatory approval”.

The company is expected to provide details about its commercial offerings in the coming weeks as it finalises its rollout strategy and continues discussions with authorities, according to Mint.

The company recently posted four job openings on LinkedIn for its Bengaluru office.

These roles include specialists in payments, accounting, treasury and tax. The listings indicated that the expansion is part of efforts to strengthen global operations.

Recent reports suggest that Starlink is preparing to set up multiple gateway earth stations in cities including Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Noida.

These stations function as relay points between Starlink satellites and ground receivers, helping ensure low latency and stable connectivity for users in remote regions.

Starlink’s ambitions in India accelerated earlier this year after the telecommunications department granted the company a five year licence to operate commercial satellite broadband services.

With pricing now public and regulatory approvals approaching completion, the company appears poised for its long anticipated entry into the Indian broadband market.

On 1 December, in a conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on the People by WTF Podcast, Musk noted the growing global reach of the programme.

He also conveyed confidence about Starlink’s prospects in India, suggesting that expansion into the country would mark a significant step toward providing internet access to regions that remain underserved.