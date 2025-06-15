Kolkata-bound Air India Express delayed due to technical snag, 'full refund offered'.

Air India Express, the subsidiary of Air India, issued a brief statement acknowledging the delay and apologising for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

"Our Hindon-Kolkata flight operated, with a delay, due to a snag on the originally assigned aircraft. Guests were offered complimentary rescheduling or cancellation with a full refund. We regret the inconvenience," an Air India Express spokesperson, reports NDTV.

