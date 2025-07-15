Kia expands electric vehicle lineup; rolls out locally produced Carens Clavis EV

Kia India on Tuesday expanded its electric vehicle portfolio in the country with the launch of its first locally produced electric vehicle -- Carens Clavis EV.

The automaker will roll out the model from its Anantapur-based manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kia already sells two imported electric vehicles -- EV6 and EV9 -- in the country.

"Over the years, we have built a strong global EV portfolio and are proud to bring that expertise to India. The Carens Clavis EV represents the next step in this journey," Kia India MD and CEO Gwanggu Lee said.

The model is built on three core pillars, Kia's proven global EV technology, advanced features that simplify the driving experience, and a unique RV philosophy that stands for movement, flexibility, and togetherness, he added.

The Carens Clavis EV comes with two battery options: 42kWh with ARAI-certified 404 km range and 51.4 kWh with ARAI-certified 490 km range, prices from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model comes with fast charging, enabling 10 to 80 per cent in 39 minutes with a 100kW DC charger, Kia India said.

The seven-seater model offers ADAS Level 2 with over 20 autonomous features, it added.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV has been thoughtfully built for a nation that moves with ambition and togetherness, Lee said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.