Jubilant Foodworks, Titan Company offer peek into report card for third quarter

Jubilant Foodworks on Monday offered a peek into its report card for the third quarter of this fiscal, a rare instance of a company disclosing details even before the official announcement of results.

Jubilant and Titan Company came out with upbeat quarterly updates on Monday sending their shares higher.

FMCG firm Dabur India said its consolidated revenues were expected to register a low single digit growth in the third quarter that led to its shares crashing nearly 3.86 per cent.

While it is not binding on listed companies to announce such updates ahead of their financial results that has to be approved by the board of directors, some of the firms do share their performance (largely in volume terms) which indicates the demand trends during the period.

However, Jubilant FoodWorks which operates fast food chains such as Domino’s, Popeyes and Dunkin’ said as part of its effort to enhance the governance standards and disclosures, it will be announcing select top-line metrics and a store network update after the quarter-end in the form of a `quarter preview’

The company said that the provisional standalone revenue from operations in the third quarter was at ₹1,611.1 crore, higher by 18.9 per cent year-on-year.

It added that on a like-for-like (LFL) basis, Domino’s India growth was at 12.5 per cent whereas for Turkey it was down 3.2 per cent.

The company disclosed that as of the quarter’s end, the group network reached 3,260 stores, with a net addition of 130 stores during the period.

Shares of the company ended 1.05 per cent higher at ₹766.85 following the update.

Titan said that there was a 24 per cent sales growth on a standalone basis led by the jewellery business.

The domestic jewellery business rose 25 per cent over the previous year period.

``Robust consumer traction during Diwali translated into high single-digit buyer growth along with double-digit ticket size growth,’’ the Tata group firm said.

Its watches & wearables vertical rose 13 per cent while eyecare clocked a growth of 17 per cent.

The Titan share ended 0.60 per cent higher at ₹3,469.75 on the BSE.