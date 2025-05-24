MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
JSW Q4 profit up 13.5% on lower input costs, annual profit down on weak steel prices

JSW’s revenue also came down by 3.5% to ₹168,824 crore compared with ₹175,006 crore in FY24

Our Special Correspondent Published 24.05.25, 10:01 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

JSW Steel Ltd has reported a 13.5 per cent rise in net profit in the quarter ending March at 1,501 crore compared with 1,322 crore in Q4FY24, backed by lower raw material cost, especially coking coal.

The rise in profit came despite revenue from operations slipping 3.13 per cent to 44,819 crore compared with 46,269 crore in Q4FY24. For the full year, net profit fell 61.1 per cent to 3,491 crore from 8,973 crore as steel prices came off due to a surge in cheap imports.

JSW’s revenue also came down by 3.5 per cent to 168,824 crore compared with 175,006 crore in FY24. The company board announced a dividend of 2.8 a share for the year.

The company’s consolidated crude steel production stood at 7.63 million tonnes, up 12 per cent and sales were up 11 per cent at 7.49 mt.

For the full year, production was up 5 per cent at 27.79 mt and sales 7 per cent at 26.45 mt.

