IT services major Infosys Q4 net profit down 11.7 percent compared to last year

IT services major Infosys on Thursday reported an 11.7 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, at ₹7,033 crore compared to ₹7,969 crore last year.

Despite the fall in bottomline, the company exceeded its full-year guidance and posted a modest 1.8 per cent rise in FY25 profit to ₹26,713 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterly revenues rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹40,925 crore, but declined 2 per cent sequentially. For FY25, total revenue grew 6.1 per cent to ₹1,62,990 crore. Infosys secured deals worth $11.6 billion during the year, 56 per cent of which were net new wins.

The company has guided for 0–3 per cent revenue growth in constant currency terms for the current fiscal. It also revised its FY26 revenue growth outlook to 4.5–5 per cent, up from the earlier 3.75–4.5 per cent.

CEO and MD Salil Parekh reaffirmed Infosys’s commitment to hiring 20,000 freshers this year. CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka added that this figure balances attrition—recorded at 14 per cent for the quarter—and business growth. Infosys closed FY25 with a workforce of 323,578 employees.

Operating margins of the company grew 0.9 per cent year-on-year, although there was a 0.3 per cent decline sequentially. “We have paid higher variable pay to our employees. We had many of the large deals ramping up during this period. We did an acquisition, so there was an acquisition-related impact. Despite all of those headwinds, we have been able to increase our margins by 50 basis points,” he said.

The company generated its highest-ever free cash flow of $4.1 billion. It proposed a final dividend of ₹22 per share.

Infosys shares closed at ₹1,420.20 on Thursday at the BSE, up 0.51 per cent before the results were announced post-market hours.

Infosys also announced the acquisition of Australian cybersecurity firm The Missing Link in an all-cash deal worth up to AUD 98 million (approximately ₹532 crore).