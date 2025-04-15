Investors' wealth swells by Rs 18.42 lakh crore in two days of market surge

Market investors added Rs 18.42 lakh crore to their wealth in two days of sharp rally in equities echoing a rally in global equities after US President Donald Trump relaxed some of the tariffs on electronics products and hinted at duty revision for automobiles.

Rallying for the second straight session on Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,577.63 points or 2.10 per cent to settle at 76,734.89. In two days, the benchmark Sensex has surged 2,887.74 points or 3.91 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped by Rs 18,42,028.91 crore to Rs 4,12,24,362.13 crore (USD 4.81 trillion) in two days.

"Buoyancy across global equity markets provided major support to local benchmarks as recent developments suggest that there could be some solutions to the ongoing tariff war over the next few weeks. However, falling crude oil prices and strong FII fund outflows continue to create a lot of uncertainty among the investors," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 3.21 per cent and midcap index rallied 3.02 per cent on Tuesday.

"Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped more than 2 per cent on account of positive global market cues after US President Trump announced a temporary tariff relief on phones, computers and popular consumer electronics. He also hinted at possible exemptions on tariffs for imported vehicles and auto parts," Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research - Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

All BSE sectoral indices ended higher. Realty zoomed 5.81 per cent, industrials soared 3.76 per cent, capital goods (3.67 per cent), auto (3.39 per cent), consumer discretionary (3.12 per cent), financial services (2.94 per cent) and metal (2.75 per cent).

"The rally is fuelled by the surprise pause in reciprocal tariffs which continued today led by the exemption on electronics goods also. Auto stocks gained on potential tariff relief," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said.

As many as 3,302 stocks advanced while 785 declined and 169 remained unchanged on the BSE.

IndusInd Bank was the lead gainer among Sensex firms, surging by 6.84 per cent. Tata Motors rallied 4.50 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HCL Tech were also among the gainers.

ITC and Hindustan Unilever were the only laggards.

