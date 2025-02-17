MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Invest Kerala Global Summit to showcase state's potential in knowledge economy: Minister Rajeeve

The two-day event will be held from February 21

Our Special Correspondent Published 17.02.25, 11:36 AM
Big bash

Big bash

The Kerala government will ensure investment proposals at the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS2025) will be converted into actual projects. The two-day event will be held from February 21.

This was disclosed here by state industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Saturday in a media interaction organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).

Rajeeve said the business meet will project Kerala’s potential to become the centre of the country's knowledge economy. The state’s rich pool of human resources have the skills and competencies to achieve the goal.

“We are becoming a software development centre for global IT companies. A global centre for automobile software technology is coming up in Thiruvananthapuram, facilitating global automotive companies such as Nissan and BMW to establish a foothold,” he said.

“We are starting campus industrial parks to identify talent from campuses and provide skills as well as vocational training to students. Initially, 10 companies are ready for announcement. In addition, 31 private industrial parks have been approved,” Rajeeve said.

He said the state will be transparent on the progress of the proposals made in the conclave. Its authorities will make public the details regarding various stages of the completion of projects.

