Infosys posts 13.2 per cent Q2 profit growth with steady revenue and robust hiring spree

IT bellwether Infosys on Thursday reported a 13.2 per cent rise in net profit for the second quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY26) on the back of resilient margins and steady deal momentum.

The IT services major also narrowed its revenue growth forecast and is on track with its hiring plan of 20,000 employees in the ongoing fiscal.

Net profit in rupee terms during the quarter was ₹7,364 crore in Q2FY26 compared with ₹6,506 crore in Q2FY25.

Revenue during the quarter was ₹44,490 crore compared with ₹40,986 crore in Q2FY25, up by 8.6 per cent.

“We had a strong performance in Q2. Revenue for the quarter grew by 2.2 per cent sequentially and 2.9 per cent year on year in constant currency terms. Our operating margin was 21 per cent. Large deals were at $3.1 billion, out of which 67 per cent was net new work,” said Salil Parekh, MD and CEO, Infosys.

“We changed our revenue growth guidance for the financial year to 2-3 per cent in constant currency terms (earlier 1-3 per cent) and our operating margin guidance remains the same as in the past quarter at 20-22 per cent for the full year,” he said.

Global revenue

The company’s revenue in North America, which constitutes 56.3 per cent of the topline, grew by 2 per cent in constant currency terms during Q2FY26. While revenue in India and Europe grew by 6.8 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively, in the other markets, the company saw a 3.9 per cent decline in revenue on a constant currency basis compared with the previous year.

Hiring spree

Total employees of Infosys increased from 3,17,788 in Q2FY25 to 3,31,991 in Q2FY26. “We had earlier given guidance in terms of fresh hiring for the year and we had said 15,000 to 20,000 is what we expect this year. We have already hired in the first half 12,000 freshers. We are well on our track to hire close to 20,000 this year,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, Infosys.

The IT major also expects no disruption in business with its US clients, following the steep hike in US H-1B visa fees. Without specifying numbers, Parekh said that the number of people who require Infosys to sponsor for immigration is a “minority”.

“We have built a large number of centres and hubs focused on digital, innovation, technology and AI in the US. We also have relationships with the universities and we have a training facility there. With all of that in mind, we are clear today that we will work with our clients without any disruption to their services and into the future,” he said.

The company’s board has declared an interim dividend of ₹23 per share.