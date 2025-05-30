MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IndiGo to start direct flights to 10 international destinations this fiscal: CEO Pieter Elbers

IndiGo will start operating direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam with the leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft in July, and the services to the UK city will also mark the airline's long haul debut

PTI Published 30.05.25, 12:26 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

IndiGo will start direct flights to a total of 10 international destinations, including London and Athens, in the current financial year, its CEO Pieter Elbers said on Friday.

Other destinations include Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Manchester (the UK), Copenhagen (Denmark) Siem Reap (Cambodia) and four places in Central Asia.

There is an enormous opportunity in Indian aviation where rising demand is supported by infrastructure expansion, Elbers said at a briefing in the national capital.

IndiGo will start operating direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam with the leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft in July, and the services to the UK city will also mark the airline's long haul debut.

A USD 10 billion-revenue company, IndiGo flies to more than 90 domestic and 40 international destinations. It operates over 2,300 flights daily with a fleet of more than 430 planes.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

