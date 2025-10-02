IndiGo to resume direct Kolkata–Guangzhou flights from October 26

IndiGo on Thursday said it will resume flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou in China from October 26.

Direct flights were operational between the two countries till early 2020, before getting suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indian and Chinese carriers had direct services. The services remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

The airline will resume "services to Mainland China connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou (CAN) with daily, non-stop flights starting 26 October 2025," it said in a statement.

Subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo will also introduce direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou shortly.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said India and China will resume direct air services by the end of October 2025, aligning with the winter schedule.

"This follows continuous technical-level engagement between civil aviation authorities as part of broader efforts to normalise bilateral ties," the ministry said in a post on X.

