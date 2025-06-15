IndiGo flights to Baku, Tbilisi make technical stops in Doha; Air India opts for Egypt after Iranian airspace closure

IndiGo flights to Tbilisi and Baku are now making a technical stop for refuelling at Doha, and Air India is re-routing its European flights through the Egyptian airspace due to the Iranian airspace closure, officials said on Sunday.

Amid the conflict and growing tensions between Iran and Israel, the Iranian airspace has been shut for commercial flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duration of flights from India to Europe have increased as airlines are taking longer routes due to the closure since Friday.

One of the officials said IndiGo flights from Delhi to Tbilisi (Georgia) and Baku (Azerbaijan) are making a technical stop for refuelling at Doha (Qatar).

IndiGo operates narrow-body A321 planes on the two routes and these aircraft do not have the range to operate non-stop longer duration flights.

The second official said Air India is now operating flights through Egypt and Greece to reach European cities. While there are no technical stops enroute, the flight duration has increased by up to 90 minutes, the official added.

Air India operates wide-body Boeing 787s and Airbus 350s on the European routes.

There were no comments from IndiGo and Air India.

"Due to the ongoing airspace restrictions over Iran, flight routes to and from the Gulf region are currently experiencing congestion, which may result in delays on certain sectors.

"As we continue to operate via alternate paths, extended travel times may be expected," IndiGo said in a post on X on Sunday.

Air India, in a post on X on Saturday, said that due to the emerging situation in Iran and parts of the Middle East, the subsequent closure of airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, some of its flights are operating on alternative extended routes.

Already, Air India flights to North America are flying longer routes due to the Pakistan airspace closure.

Increased flying hours means higher operational costs as aircraft have to burn more fuel and airlines also face issues with Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) for the crew.

In April, IndiGo temporarily cancelled flights to Almaty (Kazhakastan) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan) due to aircraft operational range constraints in the wake of the Pakistan airspace closure.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.