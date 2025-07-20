IndiGo connects Kolkata and Hindon with daily direct flights

IndiGo airline on Sunday connected Kolkata and Hindon airport in Ghaziabad with daily direct flights.

The flight 6E 2588 will operate on the Kolkata–Hindon route daily, the airline said in a statement.

It will depart from Kolkata at 5.50 am and reach Hindon at 8 am. The return flight will take off from Hindon at 8.50 am and reach Kolkata at 11 am.

According to the statement, the airline has taken a strategic leap in strengthening its offerings from the National Capital Region (NCR) by commencing operations from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, its second airport in the NCR after Delhi.

The airline said it will also operate flights from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Indore, Mumbai, Patna, and Varanasi to Hindon airport.

This development offers convenient travel options for millions of residents in Ghaziabad, Noida, East and Central Delhi, and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh, the airline statement said.

“We are committed to enhancing the aviation infrastructure across India to enable seamless and convenient service connecting the smallest towns in the country with the growing cities and metros.

"The Hindon Airport developed under the UDAN Scheme in Ghaziabad is offering the convenience of proximity to people living in Ghaziabad, Noida and Western UP,” the statement quoted Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu as saying.

With nearly 70 weekly departures from the airport, the airline aims to enhance point-to-point travel for customers from the region, offering them the option of taking a flight from an airport closer to their homes, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said.

From March 1 this year, Air India Express launched direct flight services from Kolkata to Hindon airport.

The airline had said it will operate 40 weekly flights from Hindon, directly connecting Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Jammu and Kolkata.

