MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 29 May 2025

India’s industrial activity at eight-month low of 2.7% in April

Electricity demand will remain soft in May as well due to cooler weather from the early onset of monsoons

Our Special Correspondent Published 29.05.25, 08:58 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

India’s industrial activity slowed to an eight-month low of 2.7 per cent in April 2025, due to a weaker performance in mining, electricity, infrastructure and construction goods.

IIP growth rate was 3.9 per cent in March 2025 and 5.19 per cent in April 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manufacturing output grew 3.4 per cent in April, compared with 4.2 per cent a year earlier. Mining contracted by 0.2 per cent against 6.8 per cent growth a year earlier, and power output rose just 1 per cent, lower than the 10.2 per cent growth a year ago.

Electricity demand will remain soft in May as well due to cooler weather from the early onset of monsoons.

Capital goods saw strong growth at 20.3 per cent, up from 2.8 per cent. Consumer durables rose 6.4 per cent, while consumer non-durables declined by 1.7 per cent.

Infrastructure/construction goods grew 4 per cent, down from 8.5 per cent. Primary goods output contracted by 0.4 per cent compared with 7 per cent growth last year. Intermediate goods expanded by 4.1 per cent, slightly up from 3.8 per cent the previous year.

“India’s industrial activity weakened in April amid angst over US tariffs,” said Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist, Crisil, adding this remains a downside risk to the industrial outlook.

“As of now, the pause on US reciprocal tariff hike provides temporary relief, but the 10 per cent universal tariff hike by the US remains in force since April,” Joshi said.

RELATED TOPICS

Index Of Industrial Production (IIP) Infrastructure
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

1,704 days in jail without trial: Bail is the rule as per Supreme Court, but not for Umar Khalid

'Umar, who is not at fault, who was not in Delhi during the riots, is denied bail…. People who have committed heinous crimes are either not arrested or immediately released on bail,' father, S.Q.R. Ilyas, said
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Quote left Quote right

Brij Bhushan still mounting pressure on six women wrestlers to withdraw cases against him

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT