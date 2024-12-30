MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Income Tax department not looking at Digi Yatra data to crack down on tax evaders

Based on Facial Recognition Technology, Digi Yatra provides for contactless, seamless movement of passengers at various check points at airports

PTI Published 30.12.24, 04:56 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Google Play store

The Income Tax department on Monday said it is not looking at Digi Yatra data to crack down on tax evaders.

The I-T department in a post on X refuted reports which stated that Digi Yatra data will be used to crack down on tax evaders.

"In this connection it is clarified that as on date there is no such move by the @IncomeTaxIndia department," it said on X.

Based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT), Digi Yatra provides for contactless, seamless movement of passengers at various check points at airports.

The data shared by a passenger for Digi Yatra is stored in an encrypted format. For availing the service, a passenger has to register his or her details on the Digi Yatra app using Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture. In the next step, the boarding pass has to be scanned and the credentials are shared with the airport.

Digi Yatra is managed by the Digi Yatra Foundation. Its shareholders are Airport Authority of India (AAI), Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (HIAL) and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

