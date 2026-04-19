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regular-article-logo Sunday, 19 April 2026

ICICI Bank net rises 9.28% to Rs 14,755 crore in Q4FY26

The bank, however, reported a treasury loss of ₹106 crore during the quarter against a gain of Rs 239 crore a year ago, following RBI guidelines aimed at managing rupee volatility

Our Bureau Published 19.04.26, 10:22 AM
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ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 9.28 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 at 14,755 crore, compared with 13,502 crore in the year-ago period, supported by an 8.4 per cent growth in net interest income and a sharp decline in provisions.

For FY26, consolidated profit after tax rose 6.23 per cent to 54,207 crore from 51,029 crore in FY25. On a standalone basis, Q4FY26 profit increased 8.5 per cent year on year to 13,701.68 crore.

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The bank, however, reported a treasury loss of 106 crore during the quarter against a gain of 239 crore a year ago, following RBI guidelines aimed at managing rupee volatility.

Provisions fell by 90 per cent to 96 crore in Q4FY26 from 891 crore last year, reflecting improved asset quality, recoveries and write-backs.

Total advances grew 15.8 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent sequentially to 15.54 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026. The gross NPA ratio improved to 1.4 per cent from 1.67 per cent a year earlier.

“The impact on economic growth and potential credit demand will depend on the duration of the conflict,” executive director Sandeep Batra said.

The board recommended a final dividend of 12 per share and approved fundraising plans, including domestic debt issuance of up to 25,000 crore and overseas borrowings of up to $1.5 billion.

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