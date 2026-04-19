ICICI Bank net rises 9.28% to Rs 14,755 crore in Q4FY26

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 9.28 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 at ₹14,755 crore, compared with ₹13,502 crore in the year-ago period, supported by an 8.4 per cent growth in net interest income and a sharp decline in provisions.

For FY26, consolidated profit after tax rose 6.23 per cent to ₹54,207 crore from ₹51,029 crore in FY25. On a standalone basis, Q4FY26 profit increased 8.5 per cent year on year to ₹13,701.68 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank, however, reported a treasury loss of ₹106 crore during the quarter against a gain of ₹239 crore a year ago, following RBI guidelines aimed at managing rupee volatility.

Provisions fell by 90 per cent to ₹96 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹891 crore last year, reflecting improved asset quality, recoveries and write-backs.

Total advances grew 15.8 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent sequentially to ₹15.54 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026. The gross NPA ratio improved to 1.4 per cent from 1.67 per cent a year earlier.

“The impact on economic growth and potential credit demand will depend on the duration of the conflict,” executive director Sandeep Batra said.

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹12 per share and approved fundraising plans, including domestic debt issuance of up to ₹25,000 crore and overseas borrowings of up to $1.5 billion.