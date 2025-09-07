MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 September 2025

Hyundai to cut prices by up to Rs 2.4 lakh; Tata Motors by Rs 4.65 lakh on CV range after GST rate cut

The 56th GST Council decision, effective September 22, reduces the levy on small cars to 18% from the earlier 28%, while bigger cars and SUVs now fall under a flat 40% GST slab without any additional cess. Electric vehicles continue to attract 5% GST

PTI Published 07.09.25, 04:06 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said it has reduced prices of its entire model range by up to Rs 2.4 lakh to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The company said the price cut ranging between Rs 60,640 on Verna to Rs 2.4 lakh on premium SUV Tucson will be applicable from September 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This reform is not only a boost to the automotive industry but also a strong step towards empowering millions of customers by making personal mobility more affordable and accessible," Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India, stated.

Also Read

In a separate statement, Tata Motors said it will pass on the full benefit of the GST reduction on its entire commercial vehicle range to customers, effective September 22, 2025, when the revised rates come into effect.

The Mumbai-based auto major said prices of CV range would come down in the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 4.65 lakh.

The company has already announced a price cut in its passenger vehicle portfolio.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday announced reducing prices of its passenger vehicle range by up to Rs 1.56 lakh from September 6 in order to pass on GST rate cut benefit to customers.

RELATED TOPICS

Hyundai Tata Motors Cars Prices
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US immigrant billionaire boom: Indians lead the way on Forbes’ list

A fifth of the tech CEOs at Trump’s White House dinner hailed from India, reflecting Indian-born leaders’ growing corporate clout
Mallikarjun Kharge.
Quote left Quote right

EC stonewalled crucial information in Karnataka voter fraud matter. Who is it protecting?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT