Hyundai to cut prices by up to Rs 2.4 lakh; Tata Motors by Rs 4.65 lakh on CV range after GST rate cut

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said it has reduced prices of its entire model range by up to Rs 2.4 lakh to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The company said the price cut ranging between Rs 60,640 on Verna to Rs 2.4 lakh on premium SUV Tucson will be applicable from September 22.

"This reform is not only a boost to the automotive industry but also a strong step towards empowering millions of customers by making personal mobility more affordable and accessible," Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India, stated.

In a separate statement, Tata Motors said it will pass on the full benefit of the GST reduction on its entire commercial vehicle range to customers, effective September 22, 2025, when the revised rates come into effect.

The Mumbai-based auto major said prices of CV range would come down in the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 4.65 lakh.

The company has already announced a price cut in its passenger vehicle portfolio.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday announced reducing prices of its passenger vehicle range by up to Rs 1.56 lakh from September 6 in order to pass on GST rate cut benefit to customers.