MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 01 March 2025

Hyundai Motor India sales dip 3% in February at 58,727 units

The company had sold 60,501 units in February last year

PTI Published 01.03.25, 12:01 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said its total vehicle dispatches declined 3 per cent year-on-year to 58,727 units in February.

The company had sold 60,501 units in February last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The automaker said it dispatched 47,727 units to dealers in the domestic market last month, a drop of 5 per cent as compared with 50,201 units in February 2024.

Export sales of stood at 11,000 units as against 10,300 units in the year-ago period.

"On the domestic sales front, despite geopolitical challenges, we remain optimistic that the proposed tax reforms in the Union Budget 2025 and improved liquidity will provide the much-needed demand boost to the market," Hyundai Motor India Whole-time Director and CEO Tarun Garg said.

By optimising exports, the automaker will continue to reinforce company's position as a key export hub for Hyundai Motor Company, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Car Sales
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump cuts short talks following Oval Office blow up

His departure early Friday afternoon came after Trump cut short talks over the deal and shouted at Zelenskyy in the Oval Office
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi
Quote left Quote right

India doing all that is needed to ensure no harm comes from maritime collusion between China, Pak

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT