Hundreds stranded in Italy ahead of Diwali as Air India cancels Milan-Delhi flight over ‘technical snags’

Hundreds of Indians were left stranded in Italy ahead of Diwali as an Air India flight from Milan to Delhi scheduled to depart on Friday, October 17, was cancelled due to a technical issue.

According to the airline, all 256 passengers and 10 crew members of flight AI138 were affected by the cancellation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cancellation, coming ahead of the Diwali weekend, disrupted travel plans for many hoping to reach India in time for the festival.

The airline said flight AI138, scheduled to depart from Milan on October 17, was cancelled owing to an “extended technical requirement" on the aircraft meant to operate the route.

“The decision was taken prioritising the safety of all passengers and crew," an Air India spokesperson said.

“All affected passengers have been provided hotel accommodations; however, due to limited availability, accommodations were arranged outside the immediate vicinity of the airport,” the statement read.

The airline confirmed that alternative flight arrangements have been made for passengers on or after October 20, the day Diwali will be celebrated this year.

“Passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights on or after 20 October, based on seat availability with Air India and other airlines. Specifically, one of the passengers, whose Schengen visa expires on 20 October, has been rebooked on another airline’s flight departing Milan on 19 October,” the airline stated.

It expressed regret over the disruption, assuring that it remains committed to passenger welfare. “Air India continues to provide all necessary ground assistance, including meals, to all affected passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew,” the statement said.

According to reports, many of the passengers have also faced inconveniences while attempting to check into allocated hotels.

One passenger told The Hindu that some of them were taken to a hotel outside the city and later told to check out without any notice by the staff.

Some parents also voiced concern as they had no food for their toddlers, while others were worried about elderly passengers being abandoned at the airport. Some of the travellers reportedly do not have multi-entry visas — sparking fresh concern about the travel process. Others alleged that they had been asked to waive their right to compensation.