Housing sales fall 19% in January-March across top 8 cities, new supply down 10%: PropTiger

Housing sales declined 19 per cent annually in January-March across eight major cities to 98,095 units on high prices and lower launches, according to PropTiger.

Real estate consultant PropTiger, which is part of REA India that also owns Housing.com, on Wednesday noted that rising property prices and slowing growth forced buyers to exercise caution.

In its report 'Real Insight', PropTiger also mentioned that new supply dropped 10 per cent in the first quarter of the calendar year, as developers adjusted with the market situation.

"The huge spike in prices had already started to show its adverse impact on sales. With a global trade war now bringing new uncertainty, it is only natural for buyers to adopt a cautious approach to investment, particularly in something so big as real estate," said Dhruv Agarwala, Group Chief Executive Officer, Housing.com and PropTiger.

As per the PropTiger data, housing sales in Ahmedabad fell 17 per cent to 10,730 units in January-March from 12,915 units in the year-ago period.

In Bengaluru, however, sales rose 13 per cent to 11,731 units from 10,381 units.

Chennai too saw an increase of 8 per cent in housing sales to 4,774 units from 4,427 units.

Bengaluru and Chennai were the only two cities which saw higher sales.

Housing sales in Delhi-NCR fell 16 per cent to 8,477 units from 10,058 units.

Hyderabad saw a 26 per cent decline in sales to 10,647 units from 14,298 units, while Kolkata witnessed a 1 per cent fall to 3,803 units from 3,857 units.

Housing sales in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) decreased 26 per cent to 30,705 units from 41,594 units.

In Pune, the sales of residential properties declined 25 per cent to 17,228 units during January-March 2025 from 23,112 units in the same period last year.

New supply declined 10 per cent to 93,144 units from 1,03,020 units during the period under review.

Delhi-NCR includes Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region includes Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane markets.

The data pertains only to primary (first sale) residential market and does not includes sales in secondary (re-sale) housing market.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.