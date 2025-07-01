MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Hero Motors files for Rs 12,000 crore IPO; plans fresh issue of Rs 8,000 crore

More details awaited

Our Web Desk Published 01.07.25, 09:59 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Indian auto parts maker Hero Motors has filed for an initial public offering of up to 12 billion rupees ($140.1 million), draft papers showed on Tuesday, reports Reuters.

The company will issue fresh shares worth up to 8 billion rupees while its existing shareholders will sell shares worth up to 4 billion rupees, the draft prospectus showed.

Hero Motors, which counts BMW (BMWG.DE), opens new tab and Ducati as its clients, is led by Pankaj Munjal, who belongs to the Munjal family that runs India's largest two-wheeler maker by volumes, Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS), opens new tab.

This is a breaking news. More details awaited. Please refresh the page for latest updates.

