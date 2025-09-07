GST misinformation goes viral, CBIC calls claims ‘false and misleading’

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has dismissed a viral message circulating on social media that claimed new transition benefits under GST would take effect from September 22.

The message alleged that unutilised cess credit, input tax credit (ITC) on exempted supplies, and fresh price adjustment provisions were set to be introduced. CBIC has called the claims “false and misleading.”

“It has come to notice that an informal message claiming to be from Chairman CBIC is being widely circulated on social media, claiming that certain transition benefits under GST will be applicable from September 22 on issues related to unutilised cess credit, ITC of exempted supplies and new price adjustment provisions. It is hereby informed that such claims are factually incorrect and misleading,” CBIC said in a post on X.

CBIC urged the public, as well as stakeholders in trade and industry, to rely on official sources.

“It is requested that the general public, members of the trade and industry and other stakeholders should only refer to the official Government issued notifications, circulars, FAQs, etc. for better understanding of the next generation reforms under GST,” the statement added.

The viral message had claimed that unused cess credit could be used, ITC on exempt supplies would be available, and a new price adjustment policy would come into effect. The board has confirmed that no such reforms are in place.

The government has already made structural changes in GST. The four-rate system has been compressed to two slabs, 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

The 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs have been scrapped, while a special 40 per cent rate has been retained for tobacco, cigarettes and other luxury and sin goods.