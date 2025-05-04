MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 04 May 2025

Govt terminates services of IMF executive director Dr KV Subramaniam six months ahead of tenure

The sources said the government would soon find his replacement to be nominated to the International Monetary Fund board

PTI Published 04.05.25, 11:11 AM

Six months ahead of his three-year tenure, the government has terminated the services of K V Subramanian as the executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), sources said on Saturday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has terminated Subramanian's services effective April 30, 2025, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reasons for Subramanian's exit have not been officially announced.

The sources said the government would soon find his replacement to be nominated to the IMF board.

According to the sources, Subramanian is learnt to have raised questions about the IMF's datasets, which did not go down well in the corridors of the multilateral agency.

Besides, the sources said, concerns were raised over an "alleged impropriety" relating to the promotion and publicity of his latest book, "India @ 100".

Subramanian was appointed as the executive director (India) at the IMF with effect from November 1, 2022 for a period of three years. Prior to this, he served as the chief economic adviser to the government.

The executive board of the IMF is composed of 25 directors (executive directors or EDs) elected by the member countries or groups of countries.

India is in a four-country constituency, along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan as members.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan shuts Indian ships from its ports after New Delhi bans imports from Islamabad

The Pakistan army, meanwhile, said in a statement that it has conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, saying it was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops
Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni with Head Coach Stephen Fleming.
Quote left Quote right

Khaleel Ahmed has done really well for us this season, there is no reason for Dhoni to replace him

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT