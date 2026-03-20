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regular-article-logo Friday, 20 March 2026

Govt blocks 300 illegal gambling and betting websites in major crackdown

Action was also taken on satta/matka gambling networks, and real-money card and casino game apps, according to sources

PTI Published 20.03.26, 04:15 PM
300 gambling apps, websites banned as govt tightens online betting rules

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In a massive crackdown against illegal gambling and betting websites, the government has blocked 300 such websites and applications, sources said.

The blocked sites and apps are related to online sports betting platforms; online casinos offering slots, roulette, live dealer tables; betting exchanges functioning like P-2-P betting marketplaces.

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Action was also taken on satta/matka gambling networks, and real-money card and casino game apps, the sources said.

The government has blocked 300 such websites and applications, as it came down heavily on illegal gambling and betting websites, they said.

About 8,400 such websites have been blocked so far, and the majority (about 4,900) were blocked after passage of the Online Gaming Act, the sources added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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