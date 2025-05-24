MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 24 May 2025

Government rules out more defence funds after Operation Sindoor, calls budget sufficient

The government in the Budget for 2025-26 had set aside over Rs 6.81 lakh crore as defence outlay, up from Rs 6.22 lakh crore in FY25, amid the military’s push for modernisation in the face of security challenges from China and Pakistan

Reuters Published 24.05.25, 09:42 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

The government does not see any additional defence budget allocations for the current fiscal despite Operation Sindoor under which the country’s armed forces destroyed nine terror camps to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, a government source said on Friday.

“We have provided defence budget to be adequate, I don’t see an additional demand. Even if it is needed, India’s strategic requirement will never be left wanting,” a government source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government in the Budget for 2025-26 had set aside over 6.81 lakh crore as defence outlay, up from 6.22 lakh crore in FY25, amid the military’s push for modernisation in the face of security challenges from China and Pakistan.

FATF grey list

India will push the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global financial crime watchdog, to add arch-rival Pakistan back to its “grey list”, and oppose upcoming World Bank funding to Islamabad, a top government source in New Delhi said on Friday.

The source said India would not miss any opportunity “in opposing Pakistan and the next one is funding by World Bank, and we will raise our protest there too”.

Pakistan was taken off the FATF grey list in 2022, giving it a clean bill of health on terrorist financing and boosting its reputation among lenders — essential for its crisis-hit economy. The FATF’s grey list places a country under increased monitoring until it has rectified identified flaws in its financial system.

RELATED TOPICS

Operation Sindoor India-Pakistan War Defence Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

At 36,000 ft, Indigo airliner's tryst with danger: A furious hailstorm and an averse enemy

The flight could potentially have come close to triggering an international airspace incident at a time when the skies along the India-Pakistan frontier are wrought with hostility
Representational Image
Quote left Quote right

Victims of Pakistani terrorism majorly civilians, since its objective is to attack India's prosperity

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT