MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 May 2025

Government notifies new ITR forms, eases tax filing rules for people with gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh

The government has also made certain changes in the form for deductions claimed under 80C, 80GG and other sections and has provided a drop-down menu in the utility for tax filers to select from

PTI Published 01.05.25, 06:52 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

The government has notified the income tax return forms 1 and 4 for the assessment year 2025-26, making it easier for individuals with long-term capital gains of up to 1.25 lakh from listed equities to file returns.

The government has also made certain changes in the form for deductions claimed under 80C, 80GG and other sections and has provided a drop-down menu in the utility for tax filers to select from. Assessees will also have to furnish section-wise details with regard to TDS deductions in the ITR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the utility for filing ITR is made available by the IT department, people can start filing returns. Usually, the forms are notified around February/March. This time, however, the ITR forms and the filing utility got delayed as revenue department officials were preoccupied with the new Income Tax Bill, which was introduced in Parliament in February.

ITR forms 1 and 4 for assessment year (AY) 2025-26 are to be filed by individuals and entities with a total income of up to 50 lakh a year. Now, salaried individuals and those under the presumptive taxation scheme, having long-term capital gains of up to 1.25 lakh in a fiscal year, will be able to file ITR-1 and ITR-4, respectively. Earlier, such persons/entities were required to file ITR-2.

RELATED TOPICS

Income Tax Returns (ITRs) Narendra Modi Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US Secretary of State dials Jaishankar, Sharif; urges India, Pakistan to de-escalate tensions

In his conversation with Sharif, Rubio spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam and urged Pakistani officials’ cooperation in investigating 'this unconscionable attack'
Ishaq Dar
Quote left Quote right

Allegations without an iota of evidence… Pakistan has nothing to do with it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT