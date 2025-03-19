Gold, silver extend gains, hit record highs amid global economic uncertainty

Gold prices climbed by ₹500 to hit another record high of ₹91,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday driven bysustained buying by stockists and retailers amid a strong trend overseas, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

In Calcutta, pure gold rose by ₹700 to ₹88600, while hallmark gold jumped ₹650 to ₹84650.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gold extended gains on Tuesday and touched a fresh record high in the international market as well as the domestic market.

“The precious metal remains an attractive option for safe-haven flows due to uncertainties surrounding US President Donald Trump’s policies, fears of a US recession, and geopolitical uncertainty,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Silver prices traded at ₹1,02,500 per kg, also a historic high. In Calcutta, silver bar prices jumped by ₹800 to ₹1,00,700 per kg.

Global forecast

ANZ raised its zero to 3-month gold price forecast to $3,100 per ounce and 6-month forecast to $3,200 per ounce, according to a research note on Tuesday.

Gold prices surpassed the significant $3,000 mark on Tuesday for the second time, setting a new high.