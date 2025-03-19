MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 19 March 2025

Gold, silver extend gains, hit record highs amid global economic uncertainty

In Calcutta, pure gold rose by ₹700 to ₹88600, while hallmark gold jumped ₹650 to ₹84650

PTI, Reuters Published 19.03.25, 11:15 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Gold prices climbed by 500 to hit another record high of 91,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday driven bysustained buying by stockists and retailers amid a strong trend overseas, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

In Calcutta, pure gold rose by 700 to 88600, while hallmark gold jumped 650 to 84650.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gold extended gains on Tuesday and touched a fresh record high in the international market as well as the domestic market.

“The precious metal remains an attractive option for safe-haven flows due to uncertainties surrounding US President Donald Trump’s policies, fears of a US recession, and geopolitical uncertainty,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Silver prices traded at 1,02,500 per kg, also a historic high. In Calcutta, silver bar prices jumped by 800 to 1,00,700 per kg.

Global forecast

ANZ raised its zero to 3-month gold price forecast to $3,100 per ounce and 6-month forecast to $3,200 per ounce, according to a research note on Tuesday.

Gold prices surpassed the significant $3,000 mark on Tuesday for the second time, setting a new high.

RELATED TOPICS

Gold Prices Silver
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Dolphins welcome Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore after SpaceX capsule splashdown

As rescue divers secured the capsule for hoisting onto the recovery ship, the dolphins lingered, circling the site as though welcoming the space travelers
Sunita - @NASA via PTI Photo
Quote left Quote right

We wish to utilise Sunita Williams' expertise in the space exploration domain

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT