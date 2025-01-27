MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 27 January 2025

European shares tumble as China’s budget AI model sparks Tech sector sell-off

STOXX 600 drops 0.7%, tech stocks sink 4.5% as low-cost Chinese AI model rattles investor confidence

Reuters Published 27.01.25, 03:06 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File photo

European shares slid on Monday as the technology sector joined the retreat in other markets after China's upgraded low-cost, low-power artificial intelligence (AI) model sparked worries about the profits of rivals and the need for costly tech.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.7% of 0815 GMT. U.S. Nasdaq Composite futures tumbled 3.1%, while S&P 500 futures sank 1%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Startup DeepSeek has rolled out a free assistant that it says uses lower-cost chips and less data, seemingly challenging a widespread bet in financial markets that AI will drive demand along a supply chain from chipmakers to data centres.

The news rattled European tech stocks as well, which slid 4.5%. Chip equipment maker ASML slid 8.7%.

Siemens Energy, which provides electric hardware for AI infrastructure, sank 17.7%, while AI darling Schneider Electric dropped 8.1%.

The week ahead is packed with key interest rate decisions by central banks around the globe, with the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policy verdicts in particular focus.

Fourth-quarter gross domestic product numbers for the euro zone and Germany, along with inflation data for major European economies, are also part of a data-loaded week.

Among other stocks, Ryanair added 2.1% after the low-cost carrier posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit.

British American Tobacco was up 4% after the Donald Trump administration withdrew plans to ban menthol cigarettes.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Does Union minister Suresh Prabhu believe he was shunted out of rail ministry by ‘lobby’?

BJP leader reposts a reply to online complaint about IRCTC website problems and it is bound to prompt the question of tussles within the Narendra Modi government
A woman attends a press preview for Anne Frank The Exhibition ahead of its official opening for International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Center for Jewish History, in New York City, U.S
Quote left Quote right

Terrible things are happening outside. Poor helpless people are being dragged out of their homes

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT